Karen Khachanov through to 2nd round of St. Petersburg Open

ST. PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has defeated Australia’s James Duckworth in the first round match of the St. Petersburg Open, an ATP Tour 500 tournament offering $1.4 million in prize money.

Khachanov, 24, prevailed 6-4, 6-4. The Russian, seed No. 4, will next face a fellow countryman Aslan Karatsev for the right to progress to the quarterfinals.

Khachanov is ranked 17th in the world and has won four ATP titles. His best Grand Slam result is the 2019 French Open quarterfinals.

The St. Petersburg Open is scheduled to complete on October 18. Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion.