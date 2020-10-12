All coronavirus tests of Russian national football team return negative

TASS, October 12. All players of the Russian national football team have tested negative for COVID-19, the press service for the team reports.

"Following today’s coronavirus testing for the members of the Russian national team in accordance with the UEFA guidelines, all results came back negative," the statement reads.

It is noted that 24 footballers continue training at the team’s base for the upcoming match against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on October 14 in Moscow.

Coronavirus tests of goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato and defender Georgi Dzhikiya showed suspected coronavirus on October 7. The players were isolated from the rest of the key team. On October 10, another defender Mario Fernandes was isolating for the same reason.

The Russian team is leading in group 3 of the League B with seven points followed by Hungary (6), Turkey (2) and Serbia (1).