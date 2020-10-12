{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russian team continues to prepare for Tokyo Olympics as planned

The coronavirus pandemic forced the IOC and national authorities to postpone them by a year, the new dates were set between July 23 and August 8, 2021

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian athletes continue to training for the Olympics in Tokyo as planned, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said at a meeting with heads of Russian sports federations Monday.

"Will there be the Olympics? I don’t and cannot have any doubts about it," he said. "We continue prepping as planned. The format can be changed, I mean precautionary measures."

Matytsin underlined that sports federation are ready to work in lockdown. "Of course, [they are] ready, there is no other choice. We will all act in a consolidated manner if there are new challenges," the minister added.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the IOC and national authorities to postpone them by a year, the new dates were set between July 23 and August 8, 2021. At the same time, the organizers decided to keep the original Tokyo 2020 name.

