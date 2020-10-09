Nadal storms into 13th French Open final

TASS, October 9. Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has powered past Argentine Diego Schwartzman in their semifinal match at the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament play on outdoor clay courts in Paris, offering 38 million euros in prize money this year.

The Spaniard, 34 and seed No. 2, prevailed 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0). Nadal hasn’t lost a single set at this year’s edition of the tournament. Schwartzman was seeded 12th. Nadal’s opponent will be determined later tonight in a match between Serb Novak Djokovic (seed No. 1) and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (seed No. 5).

On September 19, the Argentine sensationally outplayed Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open played in Rome on clay courts, running away with the victory 6-2, 7-5. However, Schwartzman could not replicate his successful performance on this occasion.

On Sunday, Nadal will play the 13th French Open final, having previously never lost the title match at the clay court Grand Slam. The Spaniard also has the all-time record in French Open titles with 12. Moreover, Nadal has now won 99 matches at the French Open and lost only two. The upcoming final will be his fourth in a row. Overall, Nadal has won 19 Grand Slam tournaments. He is currently ranked second in the world and has won 85 ATP titles.

Schwartzman, 28, is ranked 14th in the world and has won three titles. It was Argentine’s first time in a Grand Slam semifinal.

The French Open will complete on October 11.