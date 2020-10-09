Over 80 athletes at Russian training bases test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. A total of 81 Russian athletes, staying at federal and regional training bases, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, director of the Russian Sports Ministry’s Department of Top Level Sport Alexei Morozov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In May, Russian athletes were allowed to resume training, suspended amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Together with the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), we have launched an effort to detect infected individuals and people who came in contact with them," he said. "Througout the entire period of training at federal and regional training cases, a total of 81 positive tests were registered."

"Those people were evacuated from bases. Those who required hospitalization, were hospitalized, the rest placed in quarantine. Quarantine rooms have been set up at all bases," the official added.