Russia’s audience of MMA fights may drop sharply if UFC Champ Nurmagomedov resigns

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian television audience’s interest in fights of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other bouts of the mixed martial arts fighting (MMA) will drop sharply after Khabib Nurmagomedov wraps up with his sports career, Pyotr Makarenko, the president of Russia’s Telesport agency, told TASS on Thursday.

Nurmagomedov’s team announced earlier in the year that Khabib was scheduled to face Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje of the United States on October 24.

"If we take the UFC tournaments as an example, it will stay popular until Khabib Nurmagomedov keeps fighting," Makarenko said in an interview with TASS. "However, if he [Khabib] decides to resign only a small group of viewers will remain watching the fights."

"Personalities in sports have been always important," he said. "In many ways, these personalities shape up the interest of the audience to particular sports competitions."

UFC Reigning Champ Nurmagomedov

In early September 2019, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.