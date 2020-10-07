Russia’s Rublev stopped by Tsitsipas on his way to 2020 French Open semifinals

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated on Wednesday Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarterfinals match of the 2020 French Open.

Rublev is ranked 12th in the world and has won five ATP titles. His best ever Grand Slam result is the 2017 and 2020 US Open quarterfinals. Prior to this year, the Russian never won a match in the main draw of the French Open.

The 2020 French Open tennis tournament runs between September 21 and October 11 and offers 38 million Euros (over $44.3 million) in prize money.

Due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, qualifying matches of the Grand Slam tournament in France were held without spectators in attendance, while not more than 5,000 spectators were allowed to attend the deciding matches of the tournament.