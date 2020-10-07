Swedish football team’s COVID-19 tests results are negative before match in Moscow

"Test results today confirmed that all Swedish players and staff were negative for the Corona virus," the statement from the Swedish FA reads.

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Players of the national football team of Sweden, as well as the coaching and assisting staff, members have all tested negative for the novel coronavirus ahead of the friendly match against Russia on Thursday, the press service of the Swedish Football Association told TASS on Wednesday.

The Russian national team’s press office announced earlier in the day that tests for the novel coronavirus of the national side’s players Georgy Dzhikiya and Marinato Guilherme returned suspicious results and both footballers have been isolated from the rest of the national squad.

The team’s press service reported earlier in the day that both Dzhikiya and Guilherme "have been isolated and will be taking follow-up tests for the coronavirus on a daily basis. They currently show no symptoms of the disease and feel well."

"Follow-up tests for the coronavirus of the rest of the team as well as of the coaching and assisting staff members have returned negative results," the press office added.

The Russian national football team gathered on Wednesday at its training base in Novogorsk, outside Moscow, for its friendly football match against Sweden on Thursday in the Russian capital.

This month, the Russian national football team is scheduled to play three international fixtures at home in Moscow, starting with a friendly match against Sweden on October 8. The Russian team, led by Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, will then play in Moscow two UEFA Nations League group stage matches against Turkey and Hungary, on October 11 and 14 correspondingly.

