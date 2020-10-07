Russia cancels two grand-marathon running tournaments over COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian national championships in 100-kilometer running as well as the championship in the 24-hour running have been cancelled as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the press office of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Russia’s 100-kilometer Running Championship was scheduled to be held this month in Moscow, while the 24-hour Run Championship was slated to be hosted by the city of Volgograd also this month.
Russia’s 100-kilometer running championship was hosted last year by the city of Bryansk, where Igor Veretennikov won the tournament in men’s competitions (6 hours 39.28 minutes) and Olga Veselkina in women’s competitions (7 hours; 49.13 minutes).
The 24-hour Running tournament in 2019 was hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow, where the winner in men’s competitions, Valery Dolzhinov, covered the distance of 257 kilometers, and Tatiana Fomina won the women’s competition with the result of 233 kilometers.
