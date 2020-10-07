Russian football squad gathers for training session ahead of friendly against Sweden

NOVOGORSK, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has gathered for a training session in the Moscow Region ahead of its friendly match against Sweden, but without two footballers, whose COVID-19 tests returned a suspicious result earlier in the day, the national team’s press service reported on Wednesday.

The press office announced earlier in the day that tests for the novel coronavirus of Russian national football team’s players Georgy Dzhikiya and Marinato Guilherme returned suspicious results and both footballers were isolated from the rest of the national squad.

"Twenty three players are on the field for the training session except for two footballers, whose tests earlier returned suspicious results, namely Dzhikiya and Guilherme," the press service stated.

"Both players at the issue have been isolated from the team and are not taking part in the training process. The rest of the players are on the field and are preparing for the upcoming match," the press office added.

The national team’s press service reported earlier in the day that both Dzhikiya and Guilherme "have been isolated and will be taking follow-up tests for the coronavirus on a daily basis. They currently show no symptoms of the disease and feel well."

"Follow-up tests for the coronavirus of the rest of the team as well as of the coaching and assisting staff members have returned negative results," the press office added.

The Russian national football team has gathered at its training base in Novogorsk, outside Moscow, for its friendly football match against Sweden on Thursday in Moscow.

This month, the Russian national football team is scheduled to play three international fixtures at home in Moscow, starting with a friendly match against Sweden on October 8. On October 11 and 14, the team, led by Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, will play in Moscow two UEFA Nations League group stage matches against Turkey and Hungary, correspondingly.

According to the World Ranking of the global governing body of football, FIFA, which was released on September 17, the Russian national football team has moved six places up from its 38th position in the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking and is currently ranked 32nd with 1,485 points.

The jump in the new rating list followed Russia’s wins in two international matches last month. Playing in the group stage of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Nations League in September, the Russian team defeated Serbia at home on September 3 (3-1) and then enjoyed an away win against Hungary on September 6 (3-2).

