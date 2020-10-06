Russia organizes safe sports tournaments amid COVID-19 pandemic, says deputy premier

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia has proved its ability in providing safety measures and health protection for international tournaments’ participants amid the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday.

"Our pandemic experience proved that we are capable of providing safety measures both for athletes as well for all organizations and during training sessions and tournaments," Chernyshenko, who oversees issues of sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said addressing a session of the Presidential Council on the Physical Culture and Sports Development earlier in the day.

"We have all the necessary tools and technologies but the main issue is about the discipline," Chernyshenko said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier in the day that Russia’s new strategy on the country’s physical culture and sports development until the year of 2030 must stipulate force majeure circumstances.

Addressing the session on Tuesday, the president added that the new strategy must also focus on the provision of conditions regarding an intensive development of mass sports across the country, creation of the required infrastructure in schools, higher education establishments, places of work and places of residence.

Putin also ordered the government to introduce the necessary amendments to the strategy of the Russian Physical Culture and Sports Development for the next 10 years and to approve the document by the end of 2020.

Putin is personally in charge of the Presidential Council on Physical Culture and Sports Development. The Council was established for cooperation between various government bodies and organizations in regard to issues of the state policy in the sphere of the physical culture and sports.

The previous session of the Russian Presidential Council on Physical Culture and Sports Development was held on October 10, 2019 in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. The session was organized on the sidelines of the ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ international sports forum and it was also chaired by President Putin.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 35,876,850 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,050,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 26,981,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,237,504 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 988,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,663 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.