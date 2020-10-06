UEFA changes venues of Nations League matches involving Armenia, Azerbaijan

"Having assessed the situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan further to the latest developments in both countries, UEFA has decided to change the venue of the two following UEFA Nations League matches: the match Armenia vs Georgia, originally scheduled to take place in Yerevan, will now be played in Tychy, Poland, on October 11," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced a decision on Tuesday to relocate the venues of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, involving the national football teams of Azerbaijan and Armenia, to a neutral territory.

"The match Azerbaijan vs Cyprus, originally scheduled to take place in Baku, will now be played in Elbasan, Albania, on 13 October at 18.00CET," the European governing football body added.

"Both matches must be played behind closed doors and in full respect of the UEFA Return to Play Protocol," according to the UEFA statement. "Meanwhile, the friendly match between Armenia and Albania, scheduled to take place in Yerevan on October 7, has been cancelled."

The Nations League is a recently introduced biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The Nations League format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014, and the tournament was aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.

Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.