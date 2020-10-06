Putin: Russia’s new sports development strategy must envisage force majeure circumstances

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s new strategy on the country’s physical culture and sports development until the year 2030 must include force majeure circumstances, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Addressing a session of the Presidential Council for the Development of the Physical Culture and Sports on Tuesday, Putin said that thousands of sports tournaments were either cancelled or postponed this year in Russia and the rest of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while entailed restrictions on gyms and sports clubs "affected citizens, professional athletes, sports organizations and businesses."

"The new strategy [on the national physical culture and sports development] must certainly stipulate measures, which under various force majeure circumstances will help people maintain their physical activities, will support stadiums and sports clubs and will prevent enforced breaks in the training sessions of our national sports teams," Putin said.

The president added that the new strategy must also focus on the provision of conditions for intensive development of mass sports across the country, including the required infrastructure in schools, higher education establishments as well as places of work and residence.

Putin also ordered the government to introduce the necessary amendments to the strategy of the national physical culture and sports development for the next 10 years and to approve the document by the end of 2020.

"I am well aware that members of the Council have prepared targeted proposals regarding the developments in the sphere of sports," the president said. "I urge the government to take into account all these proposals in the final draft of the strategy. This strategy must be approved by the end of this year."

Stance on expediency of interrupting trainings during spring lockdown

The president considers the restrictions on professional athletes introduced in spring over the pandemic as excessive. He corrected Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who oversees issues of sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, who spoke about the restrictions during the Council's meeting.

"You have stated that training sessions of the national teams under restrictions imposed due to the novel coronavirus were not disrupted," the Russian president said addressing Chernyshenko. "They were indeed disrupted. Although, to be honest, they could have been organized without any interruptions."

According to the Russian president, "athletes of the national teams that stayed at training bases could have continued trainings, which is often the case during preparations for major international tournaments under the conditions of self-isolation."

"It was simply necessary to arrange things in advance," Putin said adding that the work was organized this way a bit later. "On the whole, we must learn our lessons from this experience."

On May 22, during an on-line session with President Putin regarding the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented Putin with a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps. On May 22, Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes on condition of a strict observation of all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council for the Development of the Physical Culture and Sports

President Putin is personally in charge of the Council for the Development of the Physical Culture and Sports. The Council was established for cooperation between various government bodies and organizations in regard to issues of the state policy in the sphere of the physical culture and sports.

The previous session of the Council was held on October 10, 2019 in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. The session was organized on the sidelines of the ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ international sports forum as chaired by President Putin.

