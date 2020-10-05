Russia’s Khachanov falls to Djokovic in 4th round of French Open

TASS, October 5. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has been defeated by world's No. 1 Serb Novak Djokovic in their fourth round match at the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament played on outdoor clay courts in Paris, offering 38 million euros in prize money this year.

Seed No.1 Djokovic, 33, won 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against Khachanov, seed No. 15.

The Serb progressed to the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th time in a row and 14th time in total. He will face either Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (seed No. 17) or German Daniel Altmaier.

Djokovic leads the ATP Ranking. He holds 17 Grand Slam titles (coming third on the all-time men's performance list). He won the Australian Open eight times, Wimbledon five times, the US Open three times and the French Open once. He boasts 81 ATP titles (fifth result among men in history). He also won the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Khachanov, 24, is ranked 16th in the world. He has landed four ATP titles. His best Grand Slam result is the 2019 French Open quarterfinals.

The French Open is scheduled to complete on October 11. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is the current reigning champion.