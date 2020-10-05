US fighter Gaethje pledges to defeat Russia’s Nurmagomedov by staying ‘off the ground’

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. US fighter Justin Gaethje intends to defeat Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their fight later this month ‘staying off the ground’ to make the Russian quit the world of fighting, the MMAFighting.com quoted Gaethje as saying.

Nurmagomedov’s team announced earlier in the year that Khabib was scheduled to face Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje of the United States on October 24.

"I’ve wrestled my whole life," Gaethje said. "I wrestle a lot in there. A huge part of wrestling is not being able to let someone take you down and hold you down."

"That was my main focus my whole life when I wrestled," he continued. "I never had a great offense but you could not take me down, you could not hold me down. I’m going to use that."

"It’s very important to stay off the ground," the 31-year-old American fighter said. "I’m not trying to go in there and wrestle with Khabib. I don’t think I can beat him in a wrestling match because I haven’t focused on wrestling like that to win a wrestling match. I’ve constantly worked on my defense. That’s never gone away."

"I have to focus on not being on the fence, not being taken down," Gaethje explained. "If I do get taken down, I’ve got to make him work like his life depends on it."

"I’m going to try to beat him into submission. I want him to quit. I want him to know I’m the superior athlete, the superior man. That’s the goal of this game," the US fighter added.

Nurmagomedov-Gaethje fight

The Russian fighter’s team signed a contract in November 2019 for Khabib to face American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020, in Barclays Center.

However, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in March the state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which included the cancellation and postponement of various sports events, and the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was cancelled as well.

In March this year, UFC President Dana White announced that the Russian fighter would be substituted in the fight against Ferguson by Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje, 31, who has a record of 22 wins (19 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decisions) and two defeats. White also said that Nurmagomedov would retain his champion’s belt and the Ferguson-Gaethje fight would be "for the interim lightweight belt."

On May 9, Gaethje booked a fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson of the United States at the UFC-249 event.

UFC Reigning Champ Nurmagomedov

In early September 2019, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.