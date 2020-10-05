Rublev made it to French Open QFs due to character, sporting anger — Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has stormed into the quarterfinals of the French Open thanks to his character and sporting anger that were on full display in his fourth round match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

The Russian, 22, overpowered his opponent 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) and will now contest a place in the semifinals against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (seed No. 5), who defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. Rublev was one set and a break down in the second set, and faced a triple set point on his serve in the fourth set.

"He reached this stage, well done already. He won thanks to his character and sporting anger, by recovering the second set," Tarpishchev noted. "It was a victory of will and character, it is a great achievement. It is now a question of how quickly he can recover, because you need to be in great health against [Stefanos] Tsitsipas. Andrey won their last match, but it does not mean anything, even more so that they play on clay."