Russia’s Rublev through to French Open quarterfinals for first time

TASS, October 5. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in their fourth round match at the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament played on outdoor clay courts in Paris, offering 38 million euros in prize money this year.

The Russian, 22, overpowered his opponent 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Rublev is seeded No. 13 and will contest a place in the semifinals against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (seed No. 5), who defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. Rublev and Tsitsipas faced off in the ATP Hamburg final on September 27, and the Russian then claimed the biggest title of his career in three tight sets.

Rublev is ranked 12th in the world and has won five ATP titles. His best ever Grand Slam result is the 2017 and 2020 US Open quarterfinals. Prior to this year, the Russian never won a match in main draw of the French Open.

Fucsovics made headlines in his first round match by beating Russia’s No. 1 and world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev. He is currently ranked 63rd in the world and has won one ATP title. The Hungarian reached the fourth round of the Australian Open twice (2018, 2020) and equaled his best Grand Slam result at this year’s French Open.

The French Open is scheduled to complete on October 11. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is the current reigning champion.