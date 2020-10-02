Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC learns Group Stage opponents of 2020/2021 UEFA Europe League

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow was placed on Friday in Group K of the UEFA Europa League next season following the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Switzerland’s Nyon.

"The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been made in Nyon, with Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, Celtic and Benfica among the teams learning their fate," the UEFA official website announced in its statement earlier in the day.

CSKA Moscow FC is the only representative of the Russian Premier League (RPL), which has qualified for the next season’s UEFA Europa League.

The Russian football club is now set to face during the UEFA Europa League’s group stage Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb FC and Austria’s Wolfsberg FC.

The UEFA statement added that "The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders."

"With the 2019/20 season finishing on 21 August, the principal change to the 2020/21 calendar was that everything is now a little later," the UEFA said in its statement.

"Qualifying, which had been due to begin on 25 June, kicked off on 18 August. The group stage draw took place on 2 October with the competition proper getting under way on 22 October. The knockout stages will be unchanged from the original schedule."

"The final will take place at Poland's Gdansk Stadium, which had been due to stage the 2020 decider," the UEFA’s statement continued. "Seville, the prospective 2021 host, will now host the 2022 event."

