Russia set to submit bids for hosting Rugby World Cup in 2027 and 2031

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) will submit official bids to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027 and 2031, RRF High Council CEO Igor Artemyev announced during the federation’s Council meeting on Friday.

"We are set to submit official bids for the organization of the Rugby World Cup in Russia in 2027 and 2031," Artemyev stated.

The Rugby World Cup has been held once every four years since 1987 and Russia has never hosted this international tournament. The 2019 Rugby World Cup was hosted by 12 cities across Japan between September 20 and November 2 and the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be hosted by France.