Fans allowed to attend Russian national football team’s matches in October

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Spectators will be allowed to attend the three matches to be played by the Russian national football team in October, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Thursday that stadiums hosting games of national teams and European cups can be filled with spectators to 30% of their capacity. However, the organization said that local authorities will have the final say on the matter.

"The Russian national team’s games will be attended by spectators, whose number will amount to 30% of overall capacity of the VEB Arena and VTB Arena. The ticket sales are tentatively scheduled to begin on October 5," the source said.

Later, the Russian national team’s press service confirmed the information. The Russian Football Union said on its website that fans of guest teams are not allowed to attend the games at Russian stadiums for the time being. The maximum number of spectators for every game will be determined by local authorities.

All spectators will have to observe social distancing. Additional precautions may also be introduced, such as wearing face masks.

The Russian national football team will hold a friendly match against Sweden at VEB Arena in Moscow on October 8. On October 11 and 14, VTB Arena will host two Nations League group stage games, Russia-Turkey and Russia-Hungary.