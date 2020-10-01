Russia’s boxing chief says Khabib Nurmagomedov still has no plans for boxing fight

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia still has no plans for holding a bout under the rules of boxing, Umar Kremlev, the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS on Thursday."I have repeatedly discussed this issue with him [Nurmagomedov]," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS. "If he had intentions to go for the boxing fight, we would have definitely organized it. However, he has no such plans at the moment."

Reports about a possible fight under the rules of boxing between Khabib Nurmagomedov and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. emerged a couple of years ago. However, Khabib announced in December 2019 it would be very tough for him to face Mayweather as he was preparing for his another MMA fight.

Khabib told TASS at that time that: "Boxing is his [Mayweather’s] sport and he has devoted all his life to this sport. Today, he is the best in this sport with 50 wins in 50 fights [27 wins by KOs]."

Nurmagomedov’s team announced earlier in the year that Khabib was scheduled to face Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje of the United States on October 24.

UFC Reigning Champ Nurmagomedov

In early September 2019, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.