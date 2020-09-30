Russian football chief: 'No reasons to put on hold RPL season’ over COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Premier League (RPL) see no reasons at the moment for putting on halt the national football championship due to the increase in the newly reported COVID-19 cases, Russia’s top football executive said on Wednesday.

RPL FC Volgograd Rotor reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the club’s players in mid-September. The club was landed a technical defeat for its inability to show up at two RPL matches due to a quarantine imposed over novel coronavirus cases among players.

Technical defats were also brought down on Russian football clubs Yenisei Kranoyarsk and Dynamo Bryansk as their players and staff were reported to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"As for the current situation, I can say it is dynamic and negative, while the epidemiological situation gets worse," Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), told journalists on Wednesday. "We closely follow the developments and are ready for all possible scenarios."

"I am not going into details from the stance of the virology science stance, but we proceed from the stance that all matches of this [RPL] season will be held in line with the initial schedule and there are no prerequisites for its postponement," Dyukov said.

"If we consider the new cases of the pandemic, we can see that they are registered with rookies of Rotor FC," Dyukov said. "It is obvious that in order to remain protected against infected with the virus, everyone should stick to the list of imposed regulations."

"However, when we witness ten reported [COVID-19] cases in the club [in Rotor], the core reason is about the non-compliance with the set regulations," he added.

To date, 1,176,286 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 958,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.