US tennis star Serena Williams pulls out of 2020 French Open citing leg injury

The 39-year-old American tennis star was scheduled to face in Round 2 of the 2020 French Open Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Former World’s No. 1 Serena Williams of the United States has decided to withdraw from the 2020 French Open after the opening round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, the press service of the tournament in Paris announced on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old American tennis star was scheduled to face in Round 2 of the 2020 French Open Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova, but decided to pull out of the tournament citing an Achilles tendon injury.

Serena Williams sustained an Achilles tendom injury two weeks ago during her semifinal clash at the 2020 US Open in New York against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

"I really wanted to give an effort here. I'm struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," the press office of the 2020 French Open quoted Williams as saying after her decision to withdraw from the tournament.

Serena Williams is the winner of three French Open tournaments (2002; 2013 and 2015) and is currently ranked by the Women Tennis Association (WTA) as the World’s No. 9. In all, she is the winner of 73 WTA tournaments in addition to holding a record high figure of 23 won Grand Slam tournaments in women’s singles category.

The 2020 French Open tennis tournament runs between September 21 and October 11 and offers 38 million Euros (over $44.3 million) in prize money.

Due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, qualifying matches of the Grand Slam tournament in France were held without spectators in attendance, while not more than 5,000 spectators were allowed to attend the deciding matches of the tournament.

Less than two weeks ago, World’s No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan said had she decided to skip the 2020 French Open this month also citing a leg injury.

