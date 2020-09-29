Russia’s Rublev battles through to 2nd round of French Open

TASS, September 29. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has defeated American Sam Querrey in their first round match at the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament play on outdoor clay courts in Paris, offering 38 million euros in prize money this year.

The Russian, 22, prevailed 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 to win his first ever match at the French Open and get his first ever victory after trailing 0-2 in sets. Rublev, seed No. 13, will next face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Earlier, Russia’s No. 1 Daniil Medvedev lost in his opening match, leaving only two Russian male players to continue contesting the tournament: Rublev and Karen Khachanov (seed No. 15).

Rublev is ranked 12th in the world and has won five ATP titles. His best ever Grand Slam result is the 2017 and 2020 US Open quarterfinals.

Querrey, 32, is ranked 48th and has won 10 titles to date. He reached the 2017 Wimbledon semifinals.

The French Open is scheduled to complete on October 11. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is the current reigning champion.