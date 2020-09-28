Russia’s Khachanov marches into French Open second round

TASS, September 28. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has defeated Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in their first round march at this year’s French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament played on clay courts in Paris, offering 38 million euros in prize money this year.

Khachanov, 24, ran away with the victory 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-3. The Russian (seed No. 15) will face Czech Jiri Vesely for a ticket to the third round.

Khachanov is ranked 16th in the world and has won four titles in his career. His best Grand Slam performance to date is the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open.

The 2020 French Open will complete on October 11. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is the defending champion.