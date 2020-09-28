Pavlyuchenkova overcomes Kuznetsova at French Open

TASS, September 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has defeated her fellow countrywoman and two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in their first round match at the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament played on clay courts in Paris, offering 38 million euros in prize money this year.

Pavlyuchenkova, 29, prevailed 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. She will face Czech Katerina Siniakova in the second round. Kuznetsova, 35, was seeded 28th in this year’s edition.

Pavlyuchenkova is ranked 38th in the world by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), holding 12 titles. She has reached six quarterfinals in total at all the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Kuznetsova is ranked 33rd by the WTA, holding 18 titles. She is the champion of the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open.

The French Open will complete on October 11. Australia’s Ashleigh Barty is the reigning champion who chose not to defend her title this year and ended her 2020 season prematurely.