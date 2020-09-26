World Athletics extends deadline for RusAF’s reinstatement plan

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics) extended the deadline until March 1, 2021 for the Russian Athletics Federation’s Reinstatement Commission to finalize its reinstatement plan.

On August 31, the commission sent to the World Athletics an updated reinstatement plan, detailing information on stepping up anti-doping measures. Originally, the World Athletics’ task force was due to approve the document by September 30.

The World Athletics Council approved a recommendation from its Russia Taskforce: "That the deadline for the RusAF Reinstatement Commission to produce an appropriate reinstatement plan be extended to no later than 1 March 2021."

"The primary reason for the Taskforce’s recommendation is that it believes RusAF currently does not have the resources available to produce a detailed and appropriate plan for reinstatement, which includes the elements required by the Council," it said. "These requirements are: to ingrain throughout Russian athletics (including coaches and other support personnel employed by the Centre for Sports Preparation and/or through regional Ministries of Sport) a culture of zero tolerance for doping; and to rehabilitate RusAF so that it becomes a trusted ally of World Athletics in the fight for clean sport.".