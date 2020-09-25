Italy’s Stefano Domenicali to be in charge of FIA Formula One racing starting next year

"Liberty Media Corporation… announced today that Stefano Domenicali will assume the role of President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021," the statement reads. "Chase Carey, the current Chairman and CEO, will move to the role of non-executive Chairman."

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Italian manager and CEO of Italian sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini Stefano Domenicali will take over the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, FIA Formula One, as the Chief Executive Officer starting from January 2021, F1 press office said in a statement on Friday.

Commenting on the reshuffle among the top executives of Formula One, Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei said: "We are excited to welcome Stefano Domenicali as President and CEO of Formula 1."

"Stefano brings a rich history of success in F1 at Ferrari and the broader auto industry at Audi and Lamborghini," Maffei was quoted as saying by the statement.

US-based corporation Media Liberty announced in January 2017 that it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed Chase Carey, who was 62 years old at that time, to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter.

F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 89, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.