President Putin to skip this year’s FIA F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit this year's FIA Formula One Russian Grand Prix, which is held this weekend, September 25-27, in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Asked at a news conference whether Putin planned to attend the prestigious auto race in Sochi, Peskov replied: "No, he has no such plans."

President Putin was a frequent visitor of F1 Grands Prix in Sochi in the previous years. He was personally awarding the main trophy to the winners of the race and also holding working meetings with foreign colleagues on the race's sidelines.

The Russian city of Sochi is hosting the Formula One Russia Grand Prix for the seventh time this year with the race scheduled for September 25-27. Administration of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced earlier in the year that the Russian F1 race would be organized with spectators in attendance.

F1 Russia GP in Sochi

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already successfully hosted six F1 Grand Prix races.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.