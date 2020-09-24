UEFA’s 2021 Congress relocated to Switzerland from Belarusian capital of Minsk

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided on Thursday to relocate its scheduled 2021 Congress meeting in Belarus to Switzerland, according to UEFA’s press office statement.

"The [UEFA Executive] Committee also decided that all corporate UEFA meetings in the next six months will be hosted in Switzerland due to the current restrictions and in order to reduce the organizational burden on UEFA’s operations," the statement reads.

The Ordinary UEFA Congress meeting was initially scheduled to be hosted by the Belarusian capital of Minsk on March 2, 2021.

"Consequently, the UEFA Executive Committee meetings of December 2020 and March 2021 will be held in Switzerland, and the Ordinary UEFA Congress of March 2021 will also be moved to Switzerland," the statement added.

The Union of European Football Associations announced on March 17 a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.