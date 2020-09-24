Russian Triathlon Federation set to elect new executive management on December 5

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The reporting and election conference of the Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) will be held on December 5 and the meeting is expected to be organized in Moscow, RTF Secretary General Galina Shipovalova told TASS on Thursday.

According to Shipovalova, the announced conference is scheduled to be held in the format of in-person meeting.

"The elections have been scheduled for December 5 and the conference will be held in an in-person meeting at the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) office in Moscow," she said.

"In line with our Charter, candidates wishing to run for executive posts in the federation must submit their letters of intention 15 days prior to the start of the conference, i.e. before November 20," Shipovalova added.

The Russian Triathlon Federation has been run by incumbent President Pyotr Ivanov since December 3, 2016.

On September 17, Ivanov held an on-line conference with heads of Russia’s regional departments of triathlon discussing the work of the federation under unexpected changes inflicted by the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

