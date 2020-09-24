Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium may be the venue for Povetkin’s WBC belt fight with Tyson Fury

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is a possible venue for the WBC (the World Boxing Council) heavyweight champion’s belt fight between Russia’s Alexander Povetkin and UK’s Tyson Fury, Sky Sports television channel quoted Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, as saying.

On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title. The interim title allows the Russian boxer to fight for the WBC heavyweight title, which is currently held by UK’s Tyson Fury.

"The fight for the world title is a big event in the career of any fighter, and with every reason for this, of course we will seek a mandatory defense from the WBC," Ryabinsky told Sky Sports.

Asked whether Russia’s over 80,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium could be the venue for a fight between Povetkin and Fury, Ryabinsky said: "Why not? This is one of the possible locations."

Tyson ‘The Gipsy King’ Fury is 32 years old and his professional boxing career record states 30 wins (21 by KOs) and one draw.

Earlier, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Russia’s Povetkin was scheduled for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. The 32-year-old boxer holds a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.

Povetkin, 41, is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a record of 36 wins (25 KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Before Whyte, Povetkin fought last time in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.

Povetkin celebrated his 40th birthday on September 2, 2019, two days after his win over Britain’s Hughie Fury. Late last year, Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and then announced that he was "not thinking about wrapping up his sports career."