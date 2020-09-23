KHL says 87 players test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A total of 87 players of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, KHL president Alexander Morozov said in a comment, released by the league’s press service.

On September 17, Morozov said 43 players have been infected. Another group of 50 players was infected in August.

"As of tonight, 87 players are coronavirus-positive. 132 people have already recovered," Morozov said.

The KHL president went on to say that he still sees no reason to suspend the tournament.

"We do not consider this option at present. Of course, the situation with the pandemic is difficult, and it is hard to foresee how it would develop. But as of today there is no need to suspend the tournament," he said. "There is no need to rush, we make decisions according to the current situation.".