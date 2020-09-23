Germany’s famous skeleton expert Matschenz joins Russian national team’s coaching staff

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Germany’s expert Dirk Matschenz has joined the coaching staff of the Russian national skeleton team, Denis Alimov, the head coach of the Russian team, told TASS on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Alimov told TASS that Matschenz was finalizing his work on documents to join the Russian team as a foreign expert.

"Dirk was invited to join the Russian national team with the perspective of his work during the next season," Alimov stated.

Matschenz, 41, assumed the post of the German national skeleton team in March 2018 and led the national squad to winning gold medals of the 2020 IBSF (the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation) World Championship, held in Germany’s Altenberg, in all skeleton competitions. His contract with the national team of Germany expired on September 1, 2020.

Skeleton is a winter sports event, in which athletes compete sliding down a frozen track. Athletes are using a small sled, which is called either a skeleton bobsled or a skeleton bobsleigh, riding the icy course face down and head first at an average speed of 150 kilometers per hour (about 93 mph).

The Chinese capital of Beijing is scheduled to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4-20.