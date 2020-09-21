WADA set to establish new department on prevention of anti-doping rules’ violations

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to establish a new department in charge of monitoring all possible violations of anti-doping rules by member states, which are signatories to the Charter of the global organization, the press service of WADA said in a statement on Monday.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is further strengthening its successful Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) with the addition of a section dedicated to investigating non-compliance by Signatories to the World Anti-Doping Code (Code)," the statement from the global anti-doping body reads.

"The recruitment process is already underway for the Compliance Investigation Section (CIS), consisting of an Intelligence Analyst and a Compliance Investigator, while a Confidential Information Manager, specifically focusing on compliance investigations, is also being added to the WADA I&I team," the statement continued.

"This will bring the total number of staff in WADA I&I to 15, a boost made possible thanks to additional funding provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Government of China," according to WADA’s press service.

Commenting on the new initiative of the global anti-doping body, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli stated that: "Around one quarter of all allegations WADA I&I receives through its whistleblower platform, ‘Speak up!’, relates to Code compliance by Signatories and it simply has not been possible to investigate all the allegations as effectively as we would like with our existing resources."

"While much of the intelligence is passed on to WADA’s internal Compliance Taskforce, that group does not have the resources or the required skills to investigate fully," the WADA chief continued. "As such, the addition of this new section is a game-changer for compliance and will aim to make a real difference in WADA’s compliance monitoring activities."

"We are grateful to the IOC and the Chinese Government for this additional support," Niggli added.

