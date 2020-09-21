Sports Director of Russian Premier League’s Khimki FC Yegorov resigns from his post

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Sergei Yegorov, a sports director of the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) football club Khimki, has resigned from his post, the press office of the football club from the Moscow Region announced in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads that the football club and Yegorov terminated their contract upon a mutual consent of both parties adding that Khimki FC Head Coach Dmitry Gunko also parted ways with the club.

Yegorov started his work as the sports director of Khimki FC in July this year. He previously served as the sports director of the Baltika Kaliningrad FC (in 2008-2015).

After playing eight matches of the 2020/2021 RPL season, Khimki FC has packed three points only, without winning all of its matches.

The club is currently ranked in 15th place out of total 16 clubs playing in the Russian Premier League and is scheduled to play its next match against Dynamo Moscow FC on September 28.