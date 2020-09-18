Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi launches 25-hour football match

SOCHI, September 18. A football ultramarathon, which will last for 25 hours, kicked off in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Friday, a source in the local department of physical culture and sport, told TASS.

The ultramarathon match started with a gala-game involving football veterans from Sochi and players from Zhemchuzhina football club. Russia’s famous football players Dmitry Sychyov, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, Alexander Tochilin and Vladimir Fedotov were also invited to attend the event.

Igor Prin, a deputy head of the regional physical culture and sports department, announced earlier that about 2,000 people applied to take part in the 25-hour football marathon, which takes place on the football fields across Sochi.

In February and March of 2014, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, according to international sports officials, athletes and visitors, were organized at the highest level possible and provided up-to-date infrastructure at all levels.