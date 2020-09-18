Japan’s tennis star Naomi Osaka opts to skip 2020 French Open citing leg injury

The 2020 French Open tennis tournament is scheduled to run between September 27 and October 11

TOKYO, September 18. /TASS/. World’s No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan said on Friday she decided to skip the 2020 French Open this month citing a leg injury.

The 2020 French Open tennis tournament is scheduled to run between September 27 and October 11. "Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," the 22-year-old tennis player wrote on Twitter. "My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay — these 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time." "I wish the organizers and the players all the best," Osaka added.

Last Sunday, Osaka won the 2020 US Open defeating in the final Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Osaka’s win in the Grand Slam tournament in New York took her six places up in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings (from 9th to 3rd place). Due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, qualifying matches of the Grand Slam tournament in France will be held without spectators in attendance, while not more than 5,000 spectators will be allowed during the deciding matches of the tournament. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance. Coronavirus pandemic

