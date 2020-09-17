Russian national football team six places up in new FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has moved six places up in the newly published World Ranking of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

The Russian team is now ranked 32nd with 1,485 points, moving up from its 38th position in the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking. The jump in the new rating list followed Russia’s wins in two international matches this month.

Playing in the group stage of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) in September, the Russian team defeated Serbia at home on September 3 (3-1) and then enjoyed away victory over Hungary on September 6 (3-2).

"Russia, hosts of the last FIFA World Cup, are further back in 32nd but had the biggest gain in this edition, ascending six places courtesy of wins over Serbia (31st, down 2) and Hungary (52nd, unchanged)," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

"After more than six months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international matches have finally recommenced," the statement reads. "With the exception of Uzbekistan’s 2-1 friendly victory over Tajikistan, the countries back in action have all been European."

"The successful staging of these games was nonetheless encouraging for teams from other confederations as they seek to resume international fixtures in the weeks ahead," according to FIFA.

"The 54 UEFA Nations League games that took place across Europe at the beginning of September had an immediate impact on the FIFA World Ranking, which had remained unchanged since 9 April."

The top quartet of the national football teams remained unchanged since the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking.

"While there has been no movement among the leading quartet - in descending order: Belgium, France, Brazil and England - Portugal (5th, up 2) have moved into the top five thanks to victories over Croatia (8th, down 2) and Sweden (18th, down 1)," the statement continued.

The rest of the Top-10 after Belgium (1,773 points), France (1,744 points), Brazil (1,712 points) and England (1,664 points) are: 5th Portugal (1,653 points); 6th Uruguay (1,645 points); 7th Spain (1,642 points); 8th Croatia (1,628 points); 9th Argentina (1,623 points) and 10th Colombia (1,622 points).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on October 22, 2020.