Russia’s figure skater Vladimir Morozov diagnosed with positive COVID-19 case

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time European champion in pair figure skating Vladimir Morozov has been diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

Morozov and his duo partner Yevgeniya Tarasova decided earlier to skip the national team’s pre-season test skate on September 12-13.

"Vladimir [Morozov] has been diagnosed with a case of the novel coronavirus," the source said. "The figure skater is feeling well at the moment."

Morozov is a pair skater and jointly with his partner Tarasova, he is a three-time World Championship medalist (2018 and 2019 silver, 2017 bronze), a two-time European champion (2017, 2018), the 2016-17 Grand Prix Final champion, and a two-time Russian national champion (2018, 2019).

