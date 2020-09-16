French court orders 4-year prison term for ex-head of world athletics Lamine Diack

PARIS, September 16. /TASS/. A court in Paris ruled on Wednesday to sentence former chief of the world athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, to four years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption charges.

Diack was in charge of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which is currently known as World Athletics, between 1999 and 2015. He was placed in custody in France in November 2015 under charges of corruption, abuse of office and money laundering.