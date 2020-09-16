Russia’s figure skating star Medvedeva reunites with her Coach Tutberidze, says source

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018 two-time Olympic silver medalist in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva made a decision to return to the training group of her previous Coach Eteri Tutberidze, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

"Evgenia Medvedeva has decided to return to Eteri Tutberidze’s training group," the source said. "They are set to begin training sessions starting today."

The 20-year-old Russian figure skating star announced a decision in May 2018 to part with Tutberidze and to begin trainings with Canadian Coach Brian Orser. World’s famous figure skating coach from Russia, Eteri Tutberidze, was in charge of Medvedeva’s training sessions between 2007 and 2018.

At that time, Canada’s Orser, 58, had been working with two-time Olympic champion in men's singles Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and two-time World Champion Javier Hernandez of Spain, as well as with ladies' singles skaters Elizabeth Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan and Sonia Lafuente of Spain.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Medvedeva won two silver medals - in team’s competition and in women’s singles. She is also a two-time world champion, two-time European champion and two-time winner of ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals.

During her work with Orser, Medvedeva won the bronze of the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships in Japan’s Saitama, but never qualified for the ISU Grand Prix Final tournaments.