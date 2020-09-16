Acting Head Coach Torgayev of Russia’s KHL club Amur diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A test for the novel coronavirus of Pavel Torgayev, the acting head coach of the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) club Amur, has returned a positive result, the club’s press service announced on Wednesday.

According to the club’s press office, Torgayev was placed in self-isolation and is closely monitored by specialists in line with recommendations of the KHL and Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and listed 24 professional ice hockey clubs until this year, namely from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

The KHL Board of Directors announced on August 7 that the 2020/2021 season, which kicked off on September 2, would see the participation of 23 clubs from six countries compared to 24 clubs during the previous season.

The list of the participating hockey clubs (HCs) for this season was reduced from 24 to 23 after Admiral Vladivostok HC announced earlier in the year a decision to quit the league due to financial difficulties, because the bulk of the regional budget in the Primorye Territory, where the club is stationed, was allocated to fight COVID-19.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 29,734,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 939,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 21,546,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,079,519 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 890,114 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,917 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.