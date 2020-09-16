Post-fight doping tests of Povetkin, Whyte negative

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Doping tests of boxers Alexander Povetkin of Russia and Dillian Whyte of Britain, taken after their bout on August 22, were negative, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) which organized the testing, said.

On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title. A return bout was scheduled for November 21.

Both boxers have failed their doping tests twice during their careers.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 36 wins (25 KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens. Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte, 32, has now a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.