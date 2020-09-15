Russia’s Rublev clears Round 1 of ATP Masters tennis tournament in Rome

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev reached on Tuesday Round 2 of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Masters tournament in Italy’s Rome.

In the opening round of the tennis tournament, which offers 3.85 million Euros (some $4.6 million) in prize money, World’s No. 12 Rublev enjoyed a straight sets win of 6-4; 6-4 over Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis (rated as World’s No. 135 in the ATP Rankings List).

The 22-year-old Russian is now set to meet in Round 2 of the tournament Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated in the opening round Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-3; 3-6; 7-5.

At the 2020 US Open, which was concluded in New York on Sunday, Rublev reached the quarterfinals stage, repeating his best result so far at the tournaments of the Grand Slam series.

According to the official website of the tournament, the dateline of the 2020 Internazionali BNL d’Italia was shifted this year to September 14-21 in view of the global COVID-19 outbreak.

"The tournament is one of the three ATP Masters 1000 events contested on clay, but the event is more than just tennis; it is a total entertainment experience…,"the official website of the tournament reads.

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev (World’s No. 5) and Rublev faced off each other on the night of September 9 in a match for the spot in the semifinals round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States. It took Medvedev 2 hours and 27 minutes to defeat Rublev with the final score of 7-6 (8-6); 6-3; 7-6 (7-5).