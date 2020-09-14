Russian boxer Fedor Chudinov plans holding a bout with Mexico’s Saul Alvarez

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s super-middleweight boxer Fedor Chudinov told TASS on Monday that he eyes a fight against Mexico’s Saul Alvarez and is ready to go for several bouts before facing off the Mexican boxer.

"I must hold several fights before I can meet with Alvarez," Chudinov said. "However, I am ready and we [the team] will certainly go for it if it is possible."

Chudinov, 32, held a bout on late Friday night at the Khimki Arena in the Moscow Region against Umar Sadiq of the United Kingdom. The Russian boxer defeated his British opponent with a knockout win in 12th Round.

The Russian boxer, who is a former WBA Champion (2015-2016), currently boasts a record of 23 wins (16 by KOs) and two defeats (one by KO). Mexico’s 30-year-old Alvarez, nicknamed ‘Canelo,’ has a record of 53 wins (36 by KOs) and only one defeat.