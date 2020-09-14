Russian tennis star Medvedev retains 5th place in newly published ATP Rankings List

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has retained his 5th place in the new Rankings List of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), published on Monday.

Last week, the 24-year-old Russian tennis star reached the semifinals stage of the 2020 US Open, where he lost in three sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria 2-6; 6-7 (7-9); 6-7 (5-7). The Austrian player eventually won the Grand Slam tournament in the United States defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final.

Another Russian tennis player, Andrey Rublev, moved two spots up - from 14th to 12th place - in the new ATP Rankings after reaching the quarterfinals stage of the 2020 US Open last week, when he was defeated by his compatriot Medvedev.

Medvedev and Rublev faced off each other on the night of September 9 in a match for the spot in the semifinals round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States. It took Medvedev 2 hours and 27 minutes to defeat Rublev with the final score of 7-6 (8-6); 6-3; 7-6 (7-5).

The Top-10 of the new ATP Rankings List edition is headed by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (1st with 10,860 points). He is followed by Spain’s Rafael Nadal (2nd; 9,850 points); Austria’s Domonic Thiem (3rd; 9,125 points); Switzerland’s Roger Federer (4th; 6,630 points); Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (5th; 5,890 points); Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (6th; 5,175 points); Germany’s Alexander Zverev (7th; 4,650 points); Italy’s Matteo Berrettini (8th; 2,940 points); Gael Monfils of France (9th; 2,860 points) and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut (10th; 2,620 points).

The 2020 US Open kicked off on August 31 in New York and the prestigious Grand Slam tournament offered $53.4 million in prize money up for grabs. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that the Grand Slam tournament in the United States, the 2020 US Open, would be hosted by New York in line with the initial schedule, namely between August 31 and September 13, but without spectators in attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of international tennis players decided earlier against going to New York for the 2020 US Open amid the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.