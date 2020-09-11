Russian athletics head coach says content with athletes’ results at national championship

CHELYABINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian national athletics championship in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk this month was organized at a very high level and athletes showed decent results, Yury Borzakovsky, the head coach of the Russian national team of track and field athletics, said on Friday.

The 2020 Russian Athletics Championship was hosted by Chelyabinsk between September 8 and 11 involving the country’s top track and field athletes.

"The Russian Championship was organized at the highest possible level and we want to extend our special gratitude to the administration of the Chelyabinsk Region, Governor Alexei Teksler, his team, the regional sports authorities and all those, who took part in the organization of this event," Borzakovsky told journalists.

"I wish to thank separately all referees, coaches and athletes for their ability to put up the most of their performance during this uneasy period in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic," he continued.

"The national team’s athletes were not tasked with booking super results; however they [the results] turned up to be very decent," the Russian national track and field athletics coach continued. "The most important was to have the competition in action."

"This championship was success in all possible senses," Borzakovsky added.

The head coach of the Russian national team of track and field athletics also stated that the city of Chelyabinsk could serve as a venue for hosting international tournaments, but it needed to improve the infrastructure.

"Today, we have discussed [with the governor of Chelyabinsk Region] not only an option of hosting the Russian Athletics Championship in 2022, but what it is also required to take organizing international tournaments."

"It is possible to organize them [international competitions] here and Chelyabinsk already hosted some of the international tournaments in the times of the Soviet era," Borzakovsky added.

"These are the plans on our behalf, but it will all depend on the final decisions made by the All-Russia Athletics Federation," he added.

Governor of Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler said the region was ready to host in the future sports tournaments both at the national and global levels.

"We have managed to organize in a very short period of time to organize this tournament and to decently wrap it up," Teksler told journalists. "We are very glad that the Russian Championship, which was actually the first and major one in the season, was finally organized and athletes showed decent results."

"This tournament served as a launch pad for the next Olympic season national preparations and we are glad that Chelyabinsk played a great role in athletes’ preparations," the governor continued.

"The Chelyabinsk Region is ready to host sports tournaments in the future both at the All-Russia and international level tournaments. We will do everything possible to make it all come true," Teksler added.

The international federation, World Athletics, suspended the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (RusAF) membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.