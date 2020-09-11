Germany’s Hamburg to host 2024 UEFA Euro Cup Final Draw

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The German city of Hamburg has been selected to hold in December 2023 the Final Draw for the participating national football teams of the 2024 UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup, the press service of UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

"Under an agreement between UEFA and the city of Hamburg in the past few days, the draw for the EURO 2024 final round will be held at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall," the statement reads.

"The final draw is scheduled for December 2023 and will divide the 24 best European teams into six groups of four for the final tournament in summer 2024," according to the statement.

The German Football Association General Secretary Friedrich Curtius said commenting on the venue selection: "I think UEFA's decision to hold the final draw at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall is an excellent choice.

"Together with our partners at the city of Hamburg, we will prepare an excellent setting for this outstanding event and the many international guests. In this lead-up to UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, we would like to send a signal from Hamburg and Germany to the whole of Europe," the statement quoted Curtius as saying.

The German national football squad is already among 24 participating national football teams of the 2024 Euro Cup as the country was previously selected as the host venue.

The rest of the European national football teams taking part in the major European football championship in 2024 will be decided after the qualifying stage. The Qualifying Draw for the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup participants is scheduled for December 2022.

Matches of the 2024 Euro Cup are scheduled to be held in Germany in June and July 2024, with the previously announced venues of Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, D·sseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

The Union of European Football Associations announced on March 17 a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.