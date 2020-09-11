Retired MMA fighter 'Notorious' McGregor says US doping control officers visited him

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Conor McGregor, a retired Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, announced on Friday that a team of doping control officers from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) paid an unexpected visit to his yacht to test him for banned performance enhancing substances.
"What’s going on here UFC [the Ultimate Fighting Championship]? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?" McGregor wrote on his Twitter account. "I’ve retired guys!"
"But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!" the famous 32-year-old Irish fighter added.
What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020
I’ve retired guys!
But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!
Forever and always, God Bless
180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n
Conor ‘Notorious’ McGregor announced in June a decision to wrap up his sports career. It was not the first time, when he announced retirement. On March 26, 2019, McGregor said he was quitting boxing. The statement was made on his Twitter account and nine days later the Irish fighter tweeted his intentions to get back into the octagon.
McGregor is one of the most popular UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters boasting a record of 22 wins (19 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decision) and four defeats. He won his first champion’s title of the UFC in 2015 and later became the first MMA fighter to simultaneously hold the champion’s belts in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.