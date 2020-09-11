Retired MMA fighter 'Notorious' McGregor says US doping control officers visited him

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Conor McGregor, a retired Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, announced on Friday that a team of doping control officers from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) paid an unexpected visit to his yacht to test him for banned performance enhancing substances.

"What’s going on here UFC [the Ultimate Fighting Championship]? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?" McGregor wrote on his Twitter account. "I’ve retired guys!"

"But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!" the famous 32-year-old Irish fighter added.